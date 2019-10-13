CHEAP: Yes please, I will take $200 off the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

It’s been difficult not to feel suffocated by the iPhone 11 release. Apple has officially taken over the internet. However, Samsung is holding out an impromptu olive branch to the world in the form of $200 off its 512GB Galaxy s10.

That, friends, is a damn good deal — but what are the features we need to know about?

Well, in today’s age, the screen is everything, and boy does the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 deliver. It has an edge-to-edge, 6.1 inch dynamic display that’s complete with a 3040 x 1440 resolution to match. Samsung really delivers on this front.

On the topic of cameras, the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 10 megapixel front facing lens. And not one, not two, but a whole three cameras on the rear. This triple lens set-up consists of:

A 12-megapixel lens with a variable f/1.5 to f/2.4 aperture

A 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom

A 16 megapixel ultra wide angle lens

In layman’s terms, this phone has multiple badass cameras guaranteed to offer professional quality for all your Instagram needs.

Now’s the time to talk the Samsung Galaxy s10’s memory capabilities. Not only does it have 8GB RAM — meaning it should run like a dream — it also has 512GB of storage. Basically, that’s weeks and weeks worth of music. You won’t be running out of storage space anytime soon.

Of course, the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 also comes with a range of features we’ve come to expect from modern day smartphones. You know, like Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3,400mAh battery that should see you through the whole day. Oh, and it also comes pre-equipped with Android 9.0.

So, head over here to pick up the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S10 for $950, a full $200 off its list price.

