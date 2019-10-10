OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is a snazzy phone for super fans

OnePlus launched its Oneplus 7T Pro with huge fanfare in London tonight. The phone is an extremely minor upgrade from the 7 Pro with a processor bump.

However, OnePlus also released a McLaren edition of the phone, just like it did with last year’s OnePlus 6T.

This year, the special edition sports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The back of the phone has a glimmering pattern that reflects under light.

The phone comes with a special case made of carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara.

The #OnePlus7TPro #McLarenEdition comes with a precision-crafted protective case accented in carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara®, the same plush fabric that adorns the sophisticated interiors of McLaren’s luxury sports cars. #OnePlus7TSeries pic.twitter.com/wgLQofOGOX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 10, 2019

OnePlus packs a 30W charger with cable matching the papaya orange theme. Last year, OnePlus supplied a similar charger with the special edition. So there’s not much difference there as well.

All in all, the phone looks quite stylish. But you should be a McLaren super fan to spend £799/ ₹ 58,990 on it.

