Gadgets for humans

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is a snazzy phone for super fans

OnePlus Mclaren Ivan Mehta

OnePlus launched its Oneplus 7T Pro with huge fanfare in London tonight. The phone is an extremely minor upgrade from the 7 Pro with a processor bump.

However, OnePlus also released a McLaren edition of the phone, just like it did with last year’s OnePlus 6T. 

This year, the special edition sports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The back of the phone has a glimmering pattern that reflects under light.

The phone comes with a special case made of carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara.

OnePlus packs a 30W charger with cable matching the papaya orange theme. Last year, OnePlus supplied a similar charger with the special edition. So there’s not much difference there as well.

All in all, the phone looks quite stylish. But you should be a McLaren super fan to spend £799/ ₹ 58,990 on it. 

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.

Published October 10, 2019 — 18:26 UTC

Ivan Mehta
Ivan Mehta

October 10, 2019 — 18:26 UTC