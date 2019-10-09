Video: Everything you need to know about the iPhone 11, the Pro, and Pro Max

Unless you’ve been living under a rock the past few weeks, you’ll know that Apple has just released the latest array of its mobiles. Just like last year, the tech giant has put out three devices. These are the:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

But… what does that actually mean? What are the differences between the phones? What’s new with them? Well, we have all the answers in the video above.

This will give you an overview of the new line-up, split up in sections that cover everything you have to know about Apple’s new devices.

What are the new phones?

In this part, we tell you what the main differences between the new handsets are, looking at things like aesthetics, and the cameras. We also tell you which Apple phones are their direct predecessors. Simple, right?

What’s new with the iPhone 11?

This device is the update to the iPhone XR, and in this part of the video we break down what improvements and upgrades have been made to the device. Specifically, we focus on the camera, battery life, and display.

A nice little picture of the iPhone 11 for your weary eyes.

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

With the “Pro” moniker a new one for Apple’s phones, we look at the differences between the company’s two high-end phones. Don’t worry, they’re pretty similar minus a few points.

What’s new with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max?

We compare the new Pro models with the phones they replaced: the iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max.

Similar to the other “What’s new…” part of the video, we focus on the camera, battery life, and display.

Will you look at that? The rear of the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max in the best color: a gorgeous green.

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro?

Finally, we break down what separates the two standard sized iPhone models: the 11 and the 11 Pro. This includes elements like the camera lenses, the upper storage levels, and the display.

Basically, everything you need to know — just like we promised.

So, make sure you check out the video at the top of the page to ensure your brain is brimming with all the iPhone-related information it can hold. Check back to Plugged soon for more in-depth pieces about the new iPhone range.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.