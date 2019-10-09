CHEAP: Get your pool party started with Sony XB10 portable speaker for just $33

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Have a pool party coming up? And you haven’t found a way to lug your expensive speaker system out in the back yard so you can play some sick tunes? We’ve got your back.

You can just purchase a Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker. Let me tell you why. First, it’s compact, water-resistant, and ultra-portable. Plus, it has great sound with extra bass. And last but not least, it’s on sale for just $33, down from $81.

You can even connect two speakers and create a stereo sound. And with one unit going for so cheap, why wouldn’t you buy two?

It’s easy to connect to the speaker with one-touch NFC. And it lasts a staggering 16 hours with a single charge, so you can party non-stop.

Get your dancing shoes on! Buy the Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker for just $33 ($48 off).

