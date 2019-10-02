Microsoft announces Surface Laptop 3 with 15-inch screen

Microsoft announced its new Surface laptop 3 today at its Surface event today. It comes in two screen sizes of PixelSense display with touch: 13.5-inch and 15-inch.

The smaller variant has a 10th gen quad-core Intel chip while the bigger variant has a surface-branded AMD Ryzen 7 chip with Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics card.

The company said the top part of the is made of a single sheet of glass and the keyboard part is made of a single sheet of fabric. The device has a 20 percent larger trackpad so you can move around the interface with ease. The keys have 1.3 mm travel for a supposedly a great typing experience.

We're pleased to bring you the new Surface Laptop 3 from #MicrosoftEvent pic.twitter.com/Y7lH94NbQK — Microsoft Surface (@surface) October 2, 2019

The new laptop also has fast charging that can juice up the battery from 0 to 80 percent under an hour. It has both USB-A and USB-C ports for connectivity.

The Surface Laptop 3 is available from October 22. The 13.5-inch variant is priced at $999, while the 15-inch variant is priced at $1,199.

