It’s real: Microsoft announces the Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android phone

Microsoft announced a bunch of stuff at its event including a dual-screen device running new Windows 10X, the Surface earbuds, and the Surface laptop 3. And then, out of nowhere, it hit us with a dual-screen device that runs Android.

That’s right! Mircosoft’s new Surface Duo is a dual-screen device running the Android operating system.

Today we shared where Surface and Microsoft are…and where we're going. I hope you liked the products. We can't wait to see what you do with them #MicrosoftEvent #SurfacePro7 #SurfaceLaptop3 #SurfaceEarbuds #SurfaceNeo #SurfaceDuo pic.twitter.com/UIoW8SDPNN — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) October 2, 2019

The device has two 5.6-inch screens powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

