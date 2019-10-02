Gadgets for humans

It’s real: Microsoft announces the Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android phone

Microsoft announced a bunch of stuff at its event including a dual-screen device running new Windows 10X, the Surface earbuds, and the Surface laptop 3. And then, out of nowhere, it hit us with a dual-screen device that runs Android.

That’s right! Mircosoft’s new Surface Duo is a dual-screen device running the Android operating system.

The device has two 5.6-inch screens powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

 

 

Published October 2, 2019 — 15:50 UTC

Ivan Mehta
Ivan Mehta

October 2, 2019 — 15:50 UTC