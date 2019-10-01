CHEAP: Store all your crap real fast with $270 off the Samsung X5 portable 1TB SSD

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Cloud storage is pretty great, but what about times you can’t access the internet? What’s more, it’s not always practical to keep buying more storage online to store away your large movie collection.

That’s why you should get Samsung’s 1TB X5 Portable SSD. The storage device is on sale for just $429, down from $699. That’s a scrumptious deal!

This is Samsung’s first NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) SSD with support for Thunderbolt 3. So, it can support read speeds of up to 2,800 MBps and write speeds of up t0 2,300 MBps.

It comes in a sleek compact body with shock resistance that’ll endure falls from a two-meter height.

You can also secure your data with an optional password with AES 256-bit Encryption.

Don’t wait for long. Get the Samsung 1TB X5 Portable SSD for just $429 ($270 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.