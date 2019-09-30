CHEAP: Every day is bass day with 35% off the Beats Pill+ portable bluetooth speaker

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

In this day and age you shouldn’t be without high quality music. Like, why should you sacrifice sound quality when you go to the park? Don’t you deserve to hear music in high-quality at a garden party? Shouldn’t you experience pounding bass while hanging out under the bridge?

Yes. You should. You’re worth it.

Finding that perfect speaker can be tough though. How do you know if the speaker‘s for you? Or if you’re getting a good deal?

Well, we’re here to help. And, oh, look at that: the Beats Pill+ portable bluetooth speaker currently has 35 percent off! That means you can get the fancy bit of audio kit for only $116, all the way down from the $179 it costs on the Beats site.

If the Beats Pill+ portable Bluetooth speaker was on the floor and you looked down on it, it’d look like this.

Let’s get into these features. The Beats Pill+ portable bluetooth speaker has up to 12 hours of battery life, which is more than enough time to spend outside, buster. You can even use the Beats Pill+ to charge your other devices, meaning there’s juice to spare!

The Beats Pill+ portable bluetooth speaker also sounds massive for its size too. Using what the company calls “a stereo active 2-way crossover system,” it has created a speaker that’s both loud and clear. I’ve played around with a Pill+ before and it definitely kicks out a whole load of noise.

Basically, if you’re been on the hunt for a portable bluetooth speaker, the Beats Pill+ could be the one for you. While $116 isn’t exactly budget, it’s still a reasonable price — especially when it has a whopping 35 percent off. Pick up the thing here.

