CHEAP: Oof, I’m sweating over these $50 Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones

Look, exercise is important. If you don’t do it, you’re probably gonna be unhealthy, and if you’re unhealthy, you’re probably gonna have a bad time. Yes, it sucks, but it’s the truth. You’re gonna have to work out.

But if there’s one thing that makes exercise suck less, it’s music. It can distract you, entertain you, and make you push harder when you’re pumping that iron. And, if you’ve been on the hunt for a pair of workout headphones, we have a deal for you.

Yes, friends, you can get yourself a pair Bose SoundSport in-ear for only $50. That works out to be a full 50 percent discount off its list price, which is a good deal whichever way you look at it. So, go on, buy them.

Now, just so you’re aware the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones are wired. This means if you’re looking for something Bluetooth-compatible, this isn’t going to be it. There are positives to the wired connection though, as you’re never going to worry about the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones running out of battery. Take that, wireless-lovers.

It’s also important to note that the audio gear is sweat resistant. This means that when you’re getting all hot and bothered in the gym, you don’t have to worry about your Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones getting damaged by your bodily fluids. What’s better than that?

So, if you’re still using a device with a headphone jack, and have been looking for a solid pair of workout headphones for a reasonable price, it’s hard not to recommend the Bose SoundSport in-ear headphones. You can pick them up from the company’s site for $50 here. Happy lifting y’all.

