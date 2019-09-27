CHEAP: Light up your life with this Philips Hue starter kit for $55

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

It’s been a tough day at the office. You put your blood, sweat, and tears into your work, so you’re understandably drained. Normal people make it home by 6PM, but you work late shifts, so it’s already dark when you walk into your digs. You take your dirty clothes off and grab a seat, releasing a deep sigh of relief. “Ah, crap, I forgot to turn the lights on,” it occurs to you. Aw, how convenient it would be if you could just do that without having to stand up again…

Well, with the Philips Hue Smart White Light starter kit, this could be your reality. And as luck would have it, there’s a sweet deal on it. For 55 bucks, you can grab three white LED Smart Lights and a Hue Hub to control them remotely. The best thing? That’s the cheapest this type of starter kit has ever been. Usually, it goes for about $75-$80, so you’re essentially getting a 30-percent discount.

Here are a few reasons why you might want to grab this starter kit:

Simplicity: the bulbs are easy to install. Screw them into your lamp (or socket), download the Philips Hue App, and you’re pretty much set.

Thanks to integrations with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can use voice control to turn the lights on and off, or adjust the intensity.

Speaking of working late shifts, you can set up custom schedules for the lights, so you can at least make sure you come to a soothingly well-lit home.

Since the starter pack comes with a Hue Hub, you can easily expand your lighting setup with up to 47 additional lights.

Look, I’ll give it to you straight, white bulbs won’t give you any clout, if that’s what you’re after. I’m sorry, but it’s just too vanilla. For that, you might need to get some color. But if you take pleasure in sitting in your chair and controlling your lights with your voice like a smug aristocrat, without having to even lift a finger — then this starter pack will suit you right.

Of course, you’ve still got the option to add up to 47 more lights as the kit comes with the Hue Hub. This brings me to my next point: the hub on its own costs about 40 bucks, so you’re getting a pretty good deal anyways.

Light up your life, grab the Philips Hue Smart Bulb starter kit for $55 by clicking here. Hurry up, though, this deal won’t last forever.

