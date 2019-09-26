CHEAP: $600 off a Sony A7 II camera kit (with a lens included)? Yes, please

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’m obsessed with the latest and greatest tech available. As much as I want to deny it, I’m a sucker for specs. So when I heard about Sony’s new A7R IV mirrorless camera with a monstrous 61-megapixel sensor, I had to remind myself that I don’t need to spend a small fortune on a camera to snap good pics. Especially when there are much more financially viable alternatives on the market — like its older sibling, the A7 II.

There’s currently a succulent discount on an A7 II photography kit which comes with an FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens. The kit currently goes for $998, a smashing $600 discount off the original price of $1,598.

Oh, and by the way, OSS stands for Optical SteadyShoot — Sony’s term for optical stabilization — so you won’t have to worry about undesired smudges when shooting in shaky situations.

Here are some of the most notable features on the spec sheet:

24-megapixel sensor with a max resolution of 6,000 x 4,000 pixels

Speedy autofocus

Decent low-light performance

Good battery life, which allows for an average of 350 shots on a single charge

Burst shooting mode of up to 5 frames per second

And all that in a relatively compact body – the camera weighs only 556g

“Ugh, sure, I hear what you’re saying, but isn’t the A7 II a little outdated by now?”

“I hear what you’re saying” back, but you’re thinking about this the wrong way. There’s always going to be a newer camera out there, what you need is a tool that will get you closer to your creative goals — and I’m willing to bet the A7 II is perfectly capable of that.

Case in point: Sydney-based photographer and co-host of the 529 Podcast, Demas Rusli, still relies on the A7 II. That has never stopped him from collaborating with leading brands like Samsung, DJI, Adobe, and Nike. You can check out some of his work on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demas Rusli (@demas) on Sep 25, 2019 at 4:03am PDT

Anyways, you get my point. The A7 II is old, but it is still an excellent camera for hobbyists and professionals alike — it’s up to you to make the most of it.

Are you up to the task? Then grab a unit of the Sony A7 II for $998 by clicking here. You won’t be disappointed (especially with this huge $600 discount).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.