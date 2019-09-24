CHEAP: Ditch the amateur photography league with $1,610 off the Nikon D7500 megakit

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

If you’ve been itching to leave the amateur league and ditch your entry-level DSLR, now might be a good time — and we’ve got the perfect deal to make the move.

There’a killer deal on the Nikon D7500 20.9-megapixel camera — and it includes a ton of accessories like lenses, filters, and tripods. The full kit is on sale for just $1,040, down from $2,650. Check out the full list of accessories below:

Nikon D7500 20.9MP DX-Format CMOS sensor Digital SLR body Nikon 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6G VR AF-P DX Nikkon lens Nikon AF Zoom-NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4-5.6G lens Telephoto 500mm f/8.0 T-mount lens (long) 55mm 2x telephoto lens 55mm macro close-up 4-piece filter kit Digital DSLR auto power slave flash 60″ camera video tripod 55mm wide-angle lens Sandisk ultra SDHC 32GB 80MB/s class 10 flash memory card Water-resistant, shockproof SLR camera case 3-piece filter kit UV CPL FLD 55mm 62mm UV protector filter Hi-Speed SD USB card reader Camera and lens 3-piece cleaning kit Tri-fold memory card wallet LCD screen protectors T-mount adapter for Nikon SLR Tabletop tripod

The camera is a mid-range APS-C camera that’s good for still photography and some basic video shooting. As per reviews, it captures images with great details.

The body alone costs between $800-$900 on various sites. So, with loads of goodies bundled along with it, the Nikon D7500 mega kit for just $1,040 ($1,610 off) is an unmissable deal.

