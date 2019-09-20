Vivo’s new phone has a dual-cam pop-up because what else is left to do?

We’ve seen pop-up mechanisms for the front camera on phones in all shapes and sizes till now: Single, motorized assembly, pizza-shaped. Now, since there isn’t much left to do in that part, folks at Vivo has just introduced a phone with dual pop-up selfie cameras called the V17 Pro.
The dual-front camera setup has a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Apart from this, the device features a quad-camera assembly on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.
Looking at the spec sheet, the phone certainly belongs at the higher-end of the mid-range segment:
Specifications:
- Screen: 6.44-inch full HD AMOLED display
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- RAM: 8GB
- Rear camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor + 13-megapixel telephoto sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor
- Front camera: 32-megapixel primary sensor + 8-megapixel wide-sensor
- Battery: 4,100 mAh
- Internal storage: 128GB
- Software: Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouchOS 9.1
Vivo’s phones always have been known to have a flashy design and a powerful front camera. But, this time the company has taken things further with its dual pop-up cameras. Apart from that, it’ll have to face tough competition from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the RealMe XT.
The Vivo V19 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,990 ($422) and it’ll be available in India from September 27.
Published September 20, 2019 — 07:30 UTC