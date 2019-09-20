Vivo’s new phone has a dual-cam pop-up because what else is left to do?

We’ve seen pop-up mechanisms for the front camera on phones in all shapes and sizes till now: Single, motorized assembly, pizza-shaped. Now, since there isn’t much left to do in that part, folks at Vivo has just introduced a phone with dual pop-up selfie cameras called the V17 Pro.

The dual-front camera setup has a 32-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. Apart from this, the device features a quad-camera assembly on the rear with a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Looking at the spec sheet, the phone certainly belongs at the higher-end of the mid-range segment:

Specifications:

Screen: 6.44-inch full HD AMOLED display

6.44-inch full HD AMOLED display Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 RAM: 8GB

8GB Rear camera: 48-megapixel primary sensor + 13-megapixel telephoto sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor

48-megapixel primary sensor + 13-megapixel telephoto sensor + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 2-megapixel depth sensor Front camera: 32-megapixel primary sensor + 8-megapixel wide-sensor

32-megapixel primary sensor + 8-megapixel wide-sensor Battery: 4,100 mAh

4,100 mAh Internal storage: 128GB

128GB Software: Android 9.0 Pie with FunTouchOS 9.1

Vivo’s phones always have been known to have a flashy design and a powerful front camera. But, this time the company has taken things further with its dual pop-up cameras. Apart from that, it’ll have to face tough competition from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and the RealMe XT.

The Vivo V19 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,990 ($422) and it’ll be available in India from September 27.

