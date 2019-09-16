Motorola’s doing smart TVs now – starting in India with 6 models from $196

Motorola has been making reliable budget and mid-range Android phones under Lenovo’s guidance for the past few years. It’s now putting its badge on a smart TV for the Indian market, with a range starting at 32 inches and going up to 65 inches.

The Android 9.0-based 4K model was developed in partnership with Flipkart, a major ecommerce store that’s owned by Walmart and rivals Amazon in India. The company also offers a range of budget gadgets and tech accessories.

Manufactured in India, this TV features an IPS panel, which makes for a 178-degree viewing angle, and Dolby Vision support. It comes with 30W front-firing speakers, with DTS Tru Surround and Dolby Audio protocols.

Motorola’s first smart TV boasts an IPS panel and 30W front-facing speakers

Under the hood is a 2.25GHz octa-core processor paired with a Mali 450GPU and 16GB of onboard storage. Flikpart said the TV’s in-built MEMC tech will help deliver a better picture for gaming and high-motion content. In addition, you’ll get a rechargeable Bluetooth gamepad.

The TV is available in a range of sizes:

32-inch HD: Rs. 13,999 ($196)

43-inch Full HD: Rs. 24,999 ($350)

43-inch 4K: Rs. 29,999 ($420)

50-inch 4K – Rs. 33,999 ($476)

55-inch 4K -Rs. 39,999 ($560)

65-inch 4K – Rs. 64,999 ($910)

These models will all go on sale across India on September 29, on Flipkart.

The smart TV market has been steadily growing in India over the past couple of years with the likes of Samsung, LG, TCL, and Xiaomi having thrown their hats in the ring. With Motorola and OnePlus entering the fray, things are about to hot up just ahead of the Diwali shopping season towards the end of October.

It remains to be seen if Motorola’s smart TV ambitions extend beyond India. For now, it’ll have its work cut out for it breaking into the already-crowded market in the country.

