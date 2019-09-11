Here’s what the iPhone 11 lineup costs in India – and what you can buy instead

If you had better things to do last night, you may have missed Apple launching three new iPhones:: the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. These phones will be available in India on September 27.

For those considering an upgrade, let’s look at the pricing for these models in India:

64GB – Rs. 64,900

128GB – Rs.69,900

256GB – Rs. 79,900

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max (left), and the iPhone 11 (right)

64GB – Rs. 99,900

256GB – RS. 1,13,900

512GB – Rs. 1,31,900

64GB – Rs. 1,09,900

256GB – Rs. 1,23,900

512GB – Rs. 1,41,900

If you want to go for a high-end Android phone, you have plently of options. You can join Samsung by getting the Galaxy S10 (starting from Rs.61,900), the Galaxy S10+ (starting from Rs.73,900), the new Galaxy Note 10 (starting from Rs. 69,990), or the Galaxy Note 10+ (starting from Rs. 79,990).

This is both the front — and back — of the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Alternatively, you can also get the OnePlus 7 Pro’s top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage at Rs. 57,990.

However, if you want to buy an iPhone and don’t want a spend a ton of money, you can go for an older model. Apple has slashed prices of the iPhone XR (starts now from Rs. 49,990) and the iPhone 8 (Rs. 39, 990).

