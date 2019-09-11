CHEAP: $400 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro is an out-of-the world deal

Last night, Apple unveiled a bunch of stuff including new phones, a new watch, and a new iPad. However, there was hardly any mention of MacBooks. So, if you were waiting for the Apple event to buy a new laptop and got disappointed, don’t worry. We’ve got a perfect deal for you.

The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018 version) is selling for just $1,599, down from $1,999. While Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro lineup this year with new processors, this version’s specs are still pretty solid.

Specifications

2.3 GHz 8th gen Intel Core i5 Quad-core processor

13.3-inch Retina display

8GB RAM

512GB SSD

Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655

Touch bar

8Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that lasts up to 10 hours

These specifications indicate the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (2018) is a powerful machine that can last years. You should be able to carry out resource-intensive work such as video editing with ease.

Don’t wait around. Get the 3.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018 version) for just $1,599 ($400 off).

