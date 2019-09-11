CHEAP: $400 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro is an out-of-the world deal

Last night, Apple unveiled a bunch of stuff including new phones, a new watch, and a new iPad. However, there was hardly any mention of MacBooks. So, if you were waiting for the Apple event to buy a new laptop and got disappointed, don’t worry. We’ve got a perfect deal for you.
The 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018 version) is selling for just $1,599, down from $1,999. While Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro lineup this year with new processors, this version’s specs are still pretty solid.
Specifications
- 2.3 GHz 8th gen Intel Core i5 Quad-core processor
- 13.3-inch Retina display
- 8GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
- Touch bar
- 8Wh lithium-ion polymer battery that lasts up to 10 hours
These specifications indicate the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro (2018) is a powerful machine that can last years. You should be able to carry out resource-intensive work such as video editing with ease.
Don’t wait around. Get the 3.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018 version) for just $1,599 ($400 off).
For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.
Published September 11, 2019 — 14:13 UTC