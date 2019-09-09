How to watch Apple’s iPhone 11 launch event live

At its annual hardware launch event on September 10, Apple is set to unveil the latest iPhone, as well as other products and major software updates. How many cameras will the iPhone 11 have? What new features will be available in iOS 13 updates? All will be revealed soon, and you can tune in live on whatever device you have handy.

Here’s how to tune in as the event kicks off on September 10, at 10AM PDT / 1PM EDT / 7PM CEST / 10:30PM IST.

Tune in to the stream on YouTube on any supported device by following this link or simply hitting the ‘play’ button in the embedded player below.

Fire up Safari on your Mac (macOS Sierra 10.12 or later), or Edge on your Windows 10 PC, and point it to apple.co/live.

apple.co/live. On Windows and Linux, the stream will also work on Chrome and Firefox.

You can also use Safari on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with iOS 10.0 or newer.

Turn on your Apple TV (2nd generation or newer) with the latest version of tvOS on it. You should be able to find WWDC in the Apple Events channel.

What can you expect? We’ve got a full run-down here. Essentially, the company is slated to launch three new iPhone models (two of which will sport triple-camera setups), the Apple Watch Series 5 with mostly incremental upgrades, the new MacOS Catalina, and possibly a new Apple TV.

Naturally, we’re going to cover the event, so stay tuned to Plugged for our reports on Apple’s hardware and software updates tomorrow.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.