Samsung’s Galaxy Fold available in Korea September 6, the US in ‘weeks’

Better late than never right? Samsung today revealed its potentially-revolutionary but ever-elusive Galaxy Fold will be available to consumers in Korea September 6, followed by France, Germany, Singapore, the UK., the US, and more.

In the US specifically, the device will be available in Cosmos Black and Space Silver “in the coming weeks.” So I suppose it’s still a little bit elusive, not to mention Samsung hasn’t provided an exact price yet either.

Samsung also announced it’s introducing specialized customer support for the device, dubbed ‘Galaxy Fold Premier Service.’ It will give you 24/7 access to actual human experts and includes an option onboarding session to walk you through the device’s new features and form factor.

It hasn’t been smooth sailing. Samsung CEO DJ Koh admitted the company pushed the Galaxy Fold ‘before it was ready,’ – remember, this phone was supposed to launch in April. Things should hopefully the company claims to have made several improvements to solve the issues in plaguing early samples. To recap the changes announced in July:

The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.

Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience.

The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.

Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display.

The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

Hopefully, that’ll be enough for the Galaxy Fold to prove durable in the long term, but until it gets into the hands of consumers, we won’t be able to tell. It sounds like it won’t be much longer until we find out.

