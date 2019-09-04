CHEAP: Anoint yourself noise monarch with 72% off Harman Kardon wireless speakers

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I always appreciate having a good speaker in my living room. It always helps when I can listen to podcasts or music while lounging. Or I can show off my playlist-making skills to my friends.

If that sounds like you, the Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus is the probably the best option for you. The wireless speaker is on sale for just $69.95, down from $249.95. That’s some massive savings right there.

Harman Kardon says the Omni 10 Plus can produce room-filling sound with its 90mm woofer and 19mm tweeter – both rated at 25W. Plus, it can stream 24-bit audio at 192Hz. That means it should be able to deliver nuanced audio, so you can hear all the little details in your music.

There are multiple ways you can connect to the speakers: Bluetooth, AUX cable, and dual-band Wi-Fi. You can even play and control music directly from the Spotify app using it as a remote. Plus, it has Chromecast built-in, so your friends can also stream music through the speaker effortlessly.

If you have multiple Omni 10 Plus speakers, you can create a multi-room system as well. That’s why you should buy these while they’re on sale at just $69.95 ($180 off).

