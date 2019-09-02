All the leaked iPhone 11 specs we’ve seen so far

We’re less than 10 days away from Apple’s next iPhone reveal, but over the weekend, all three phones’ specs were leaked. Chiese tech news outlet MyDrivers got hold of the spec sheet including prices and names.

The report suggests this year’s iPhones will be named the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. All of them will be powered by Apple’s latest A13 chip, and support Face ID, Wi-Fi 6, and bilateral wireless charging.

The iPhone 11 Pro and the Phone 11 Pro Max have 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens respectively. Both phones support the Apple Pencil, sport a 12-megapixel front camera, and a have a 12-megapixel triple camera setup on the rear. The smaller iPhone 11 Pro has a 3,190 mAh battery and a starting price of $999. The iPhone Pro Max, on the other hand, gets a 3,500 mAh battery and a starting price of $1,099.

On the lower end of the price spectrum, the iPhone 11 – the iPhone XR’s successor – has a 6.1-inch LCD screen, 4GB RAM, and a 3,110 mAh battery. It’ll have a dual-camera setup on the rear, bumping up from a single cam from its predecessor. However, it won’t work with the Apple Pencil. This model will start at $749.

Earlier reports have suggested presence of triple camera setup in the Pro and the Pro Max models along with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera. Plus, a report by Citi Research published in August also hinted towards the Apple pencil support in the top two models.

While the spec sheet looks quite convincing, we’ll have to wait for just a few more days until Apple reveals its new phones in all their glory.

Make sure you tune in to Plugged on September 10 for all our Apple coverage next week.

