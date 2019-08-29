CHEAP: Pssst, hey kids. Get 30% off this Xbox One controller and PC adaptor on Amazon UK

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Games controllers are rarely cheap. Ditto when they come with added accessories and that’s why this deal is such an attractive bargain. Right now, Amazon is flogging an Xbox One controller for just £39.99 on their UK site. Plus, it comes bundled with a USB dongle for the PC purists among us.

I don’t really need to sell this much. If you’ve got an Xbox, you know what the controller is like.

That said, I will say this is an excellent deal, and one worth considering if you’re in the market. According to CamelCamelCamel, this is the cheapest this controller has ever been. Typically, this Xbox One controller retails for around £50. At its peak it sold for an eye-watering £65.

Of course, I wouldn’t be surprised to see similar deals emerge in the coming months. As we know, Microsoft will soon unleash the successor to the venerable Xbox One. As die-hard gamers save their pennies for a long awaited upgrade, you can expect the price of peripherals and games for current-generation consoles to deflate substantially.

Stock doesn’t shift itself, you know? If you’re tempted, you can check out this deal here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.