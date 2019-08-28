CHEAP: Click! Snap! Develop! There’s $450 off the Canon EOS 7D Mark II kit

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Some DSLRs are good at taking still photos, while some excel at video capturing. But if you need both of them, don’t look beyond the Canon EOS 7D Mark II.

The company’s official website has this extremely ludicrous sale going on which bundles the 7D Mark II body, an EF-S 18–135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM lens, a Wi-Fi adapter, and a 32GB memory card for just $1,799, down from its original price tag of $2,249.

While the crop sensor camera is from the previous generation of Canon’s cameras, it’s still very reliable for the price. Let’s take a look at its specifications:

20-megapixel CMOS sensor

65 all cross-type autofocus sensor

100-16000 ISO range (25600 expanded)

10 fps continuous shooting with autofocus

150,000 RGB + IR pixel metering sensor

Dual Digic 6 processors

1080p recording at 60 fps

USB 3.0 and GPS

Shutter speeds up to 1/8000th seconds

The camera will help you capture still shots with great details and smooth full HD videos. It’s perfect if you’re just starting out in the multimedia content creation world.

Don’t miss out on this amazing deal, and grab the Canon EOS 7D Mark II kit for just $1,799 (a whopping $450 off).

Canon’s also running some sweet deals on its other models and accessories. Check them out here.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.