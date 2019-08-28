Canon unveils its 32-megapixel 90D DSLR and mirrorless M6 Mark II cameras

Canon just announced two new cameras with 32.5-megapixel crop sensors: the 90D and the M6 Mark II. Both snappers share the same features with differences in design.

While the 90D carries on with Canon’s familiar D-series body design, the M6 Mark II has a mirrorless body with a 3-inch touch screen and no opticalviewfinder.

The 32.5-megapixel sensor used in both cameras is an APS-C CMOS sensor with a crop factor of 1.6x. It’s powered by a DIGIC 8 image processor. These cameras have an ISO range of 100-25600 (expandable to 51200), and electronic shutter speeds of up to 1/16000th of a second.

While the 90D can shoot up to 11 frames per second, the M6 Mark II can snap 14 frames per second. However, the former has an advantage of 45-cross-type-point autofocus system which can help you capture moving objects easily.

Both cameras can shoot 4K videos at 30 fps and 1080p videos at 120 fps without any crop. They also boast Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB-C connectivity for transferring your photos and videos.

The M6 Mark II bodywill cost you $849.99; you can get a 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 zoom lens along with the EVF-DC2 electronic viewfinder accessory along with the body for $1099.99. The body of the Canon 90D will cost you $1,199.

