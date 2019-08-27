The new RØDECaster Pro update makes the best podcast production studio even better

To put it bluntly, RØDE gear is great. The Australian audio company is one of the best producers of microphones around, especially for podcasters.

This attention on the voice-loving amongst us has led to what I believe is the best self-contained podcast production studio around: the RØDECaster Pro.

This fancy-looking cuboid is a technical marvel.

Basically, the RØDECaster Pro has all the features you could want from a podcast production studio (sound pads, multi-track recording, in-built effects, etc.), and is still small enough to carry around with you in our bag. In other words, it’s brilliant.

Make sure you keep an eye on Plugged for a full review of the hardware, but in the meantime you can find more info about the RØDECaster Pro itself here.

But today’s article isn’t about that device as a whole. Instead, it’s about the RØDECaster Pro 2.0 firmware, something that made an already magnificent bit of kit even better.

Here are all those sweet connections for when you’re making a podcast with your buddies.

With the RØDECaster Pro 2.0 firmware update, the company has ironed out a range of small kinks, making the recording and broadcasting experience seamless.

Indeed, rather than focusing on jamming the RØDECaster Pro full of new features no one wants, RØDE has tweaked many existing features to make life easier for users. Yes, new things are cool, but things working better are cooler.

For example, if the RØDECaster Pro was previously plugged into your computer with a microSD card in, you’d need to remove that card and put it into your computer to access other files. Pretty annoying, yeah?

With the RØDECaster Pro 2.0 firmware update things are simpler. You can get that data by putting the RØDECaster Pro into ‘Podcast Transfer Mode,’ which basically turns the hardware into a card reading. Now you can access files on the device without messing about with the microSD card.

Is this going to set off a deluge of appreciative headlines across the globe? No, but what RØDE has done is listen to its users and streamline its podcast studio. People, we should rejoice.

Some other parts of the update I thoroughly dig the sound of:

You can now see how long a sample played on a sound pad has left, and you can also pause it during this time

A host can speak to a “caller” (i.e. someone down the line connected via Bluetooth, smartphone, or USB) without it being recorded on the podcast — effectively meaning individuals can be vetted or instructed during recording, making live shows even simpler

You can now save ‘Shows,’ which are basically a group of settings and sounds — meaning you can switch between multiple podcasts easily without a load of tinkering.

If you’re interested in exploring more of the updates, you can do so here.

Want your own RØDECaster Pro? You can find one here. Also, keep an eye on Plugged for the full review of this excellent bit of hardware.

Anyway, I’m off to play with these new features!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

