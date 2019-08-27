CHEAP: Bass? You can’t handle the bass (AKA Sony’s WH-XB700 Bluetooth headphones are $78)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Sometimes you just need some bass. Some extra bass. Some powerful, extra bass.

And, if that’s what you’re looking for, you’ve come to the right place.

Sony‘s WH-XB700 Bluetooth headphones are on a sale at just $78, down from a list price of $129. The on-ear design will suit any kind of usage, from casual home listening to your daily commute. They’re also foldable, so you can easily sneak them into your bag.

Sony says the pair will last you over 30 hours on a single charge. That’s probably enough for a week’s worth of use for a lot of people.

It also has an in-built mic, so you can take your calls without taking your phone out of your pocket. Also, if your phone has NFC, you can pair it with the headphones with just a single touch.

Don’t wait up, get the Sony WH-XB700 Bluetooth headphones for just $78 ($51 off).

