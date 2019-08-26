CHEAP: Begone, darkness — these Philips Hue lightbulbs are only $10 each

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

If you told me a decade ago that I’d be enthusiastically writing something praising lightbulbs, I would’ve probably shaken my head in disgust at my future self.

Thing is, I don’t feel any shame: lightbulbs in our current technological age are cool.

Changing the lighting in your house with only your voice is just a badass feeling. There’s no other way to describe it, it’s the sort of future that Star Trek promised us.

And, arguably, the leader in this field is Philips. The company’s Hue range has become the de facto name in the smart lighting arena and, well, do we have a solid deal for you today.

Yes, for only $40, you can get a four-pack of Philips Hue White A19 bulbs. That’s a 20 percent discount on the normal price, meaning you can get these bulbs for only $10 a piece.

While it might look like a boring-ass lightbulb, the Philips Hue A19 is actually cool.

First-things-first, it’s important to note that you already need a Philips Hue system in your house for these bulbs to work. Specifically, you need the company’s Smart Hub to control the lights. If you’re going to get into the game, it’s normally best to grab a starter pack — something you can do here.

Now, onto the $10 bulbs included in this deal. These Philips Hue A19 provide an LED white light and are dimmable, meaning you can get the mood lighting you deserve. When they’re inserted into a Philip‘s Hue system, you can control their illumination using Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant.

Anyway, if you’ve been wanting to add some more lights into your set-up, now’s the time. Getting four Philips Hue bulbs for only $40 is a steal, so make sure you grab ’em before they’re gone!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

