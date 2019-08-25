CHEAP: AirPods for $145? HOOK THEM UP TO MY VEINS

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

What? Huh? You don’t have a pair of true wireless earbuds? And… what’s that? You own an iPhone too? Damn.

Well, you’re in luck, because the latest AirPods are currently on offer. Indeed, rather than paying $160 — like they are on Apple’s own site — you can now get them for a more reasonable $145.

Generally, Apple doesn’t reduce even its old products by much, so if you’ve been on a hunt for a pair of the newest AirPods, this is a pretty good deal.

This is what you’ll see when you take your brand new Apple AirPods out of their case

Features time, folks! We wrote about the new generation of the AirPods here, but the biggest improvement over the old models is down to a new chip Apple put in the earbuds. Specifically, the H1.

This has given the newest AirPods a faster and more secure connection, longer battery life, and improved call functionality — when compared to the previous model.

Of course, Apple‘s AirPods have their fair number of detractors, and we’ve gone through the positives and negatives of the hardware here (in a cute angel and devil format).

In my opinion? I think they’re a surprisingly good-sounding, well-designed pair of headphones that work perfectly within the Apple ecosystem. Everything about them feels premium, like a proper Apple product.

One thing, if you think you have odd-shaped ears, maybe try out a pair before you buy. As there are no grips or attachments included, the AirPods can slip out of your hearing holes. Most people I know don’t have this issue, but you never know.

Anyway, you can pick up a pair of the latest Apple AirPods for only $145 here. If you’ve been pondering whether to get yourself some, now’s the time to strike.

