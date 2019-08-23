CHEAP: Pump up the jams, fellow kidz! This Anker portable speaker is $20

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Have you ever spotted one of these people walking around town with a speaker in their backpack, obnoxiously bumping tunes nobody else in their vicinity likes? Well, for $20 bucks, you, too, can be that person.

Amazon is currently selling Anker’s Soundcore Motion B portable speaker for just $19,99. Considering those babies usually go for about $30-$50 a pop, there’s no better time than now to purchase one and annoy everyone who dares to step near you – and that, let’s be honest, is priceless.

All joking aside, the Soundcore Motion B will be a welcome addition to any impromptu beach or backyard party. It’s fairly compact, boasts solid battery performance, and comes with Anker’s BassUp tech for deeper bass.

Still on the fence? Let me convince you:

With up to 12 hours on a single charge, the Motion B speaker packs enough juice to keep a party going.

It comes with IPX7 water resistance, which means you won’t have to worry about splashing water on it. Anker actually says you can submerge it in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes. It’s also IPX5 dustproof, so you can take it to the beach.

Someone brought another Motion B to the party? No worries. Thanks to Anker’s Power2 tech, you can pair two Motion B speakers for an amplified boost of 24W of audio intensity.

While I haven’t personally tried the Motion B, my colleague Matt Hughes thought its Soundcore Flare sibling offered great bang for your buck. I’m also pretty happy with Anker‘s other audio products – especially the Soundcore Liberty Lite wireless earbuds, which I’ve been wearing for the past six months or so.

In case you need a speaker that lasts longer, Anker‘s SoundCore 2 might appeal to you. Thanks to its 5,200 mAh battery, it can bump tunes for up to 24 hours on a single charge – and currently, you can grab one for just $29.99. Not bad at all.

If 12 hours of playtime is cool with you, though, go for the Motion B by clicking here – it’s only $20 bucks.

