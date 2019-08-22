Huawei won’t launch a phone with its home-brewed OS in 2019

On August 9, Huawei launched it’s much talked about operating system, HarmonyOS. However, the company is not releasing any phones powered by that in 2019. Huawei‘s Senior Vice President, Vincent Yang, told media in New York there’s no phone running HarmonyOS in the launch pipeline.

Yang said the Chinese tech giant wants to maintain one ecosystem at the moment, and its upcoming flagship will run Android. He also added HarmonyOS is just a Plan B in case the US authorities upholds the ban on the company.

The company released a smart TV running HarmonyOS under its sub-brand Honor, and according to Yang, it might launch a smartwatch using the same platform as well.

With this statement, Huawei has squashed the rumors of a HarmonyOS powered phone for now. Plus, on Monday, the US authorities extended the company’s temporary general license by 90 more days. So, there’s no reason for it to launch a non-Android phone just yet.

