CHEAP: A 9.7-inch iPad? For $249? You must be lying (I’m not!)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Often, when I am lying in my bed or lounging on the sofa, I don’t particularly enjoy reading articles or watching videos on my phone’s (relatively) small screen. That’s where a tablet comes in handy. And when it comes to tablets, there’s nothing better than Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad (32 GB, Wi-Fi) which is selling for just $249, down from $329.

I’ve used this iPad before, and I have to say this is the perfect size for a tablet. This is not as small as the 7.9-inch iPad mini, and not as big as the new iPad Pro, or the older iPad Air. I can still hold it in one hand and read books or articles on it.

The device’s specifications also justify the purchase:

9.7-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP rear camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Up to 10 hours of battery life

This is perfect for a binge-watching session on a long flight or when you have to kill some time in a cafe waiting for your friend. Plus, with A10 fusion chip, you can play some great games as well. What’s more, this fall, it’ll receive the new iPadOS update, enabling you to experience a much better tablet experience than iOS 12.

If you think 32GB might not cut it for you, the 128GB Wi-Fi version also has a discount of $99 and is selling for just$329. Grab this deal with both your hands.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.