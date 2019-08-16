CHEAP: No dongle, no problem. Samsung’s Gear IconX wireless earbuds are $70 (64% off)

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I’ve got a confession to make. I used to be one of those chumps hating on headphone jack-less phones, blaming manufacturers for forcing consumers into buying numerous useless dongles – or spewing extra cash for expensive wireless earbuds. That was a hill I was willing to die on.

But not anymore. After spending several months with Huawei’s P30 Pro and Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Lites, I’m not ashamed to admit I was wrong. I’m a full-blown wireless earbuds convert now. And with 64 percent off Samsung’s Gear IconX cord-free earbuds, you can become one too.

That’s right. eBay currently has a jaw-dropping discount on the Gear IconX. You can grab a pair for just $69,99 – down from its list price of $199,99.

Among other things, the IconX comes with touch-sensitive volume controls, noise cancellation, and a slew of other features – including a sweatproof design so you can wear them at the gym.

They also last up to six hours on a single charge, but you can get additional seven hours of playtime by plugging them into the charging case.

My colleague Napier Lopez reviewed the older version of the IconX a couple of years back, and while he thought Samsung made some compromises, he saw lots of potential in them. While I haven’t had a chance to check out the second-generation model, the IconX boasts a score of 4.4/5 on eBay.

So if you were looking for an alternative to moaning about the impending demise of the headphone jack, Samsung’s Gear IconX might be the right choice for you.

Grab a pair for $69,99 from eBay by clicking here.

Hurry up, though – this is a limited offer!

CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.