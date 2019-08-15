CHEAP: Crop recklessly with 42% off Sony’s 42-megapixel A7R III camera

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

When it comes to photography, I’m obsessed with framing and symmetry. I always strive to nail the composition straight from the camera, but it never hurts to have some extra pixels in case I need to do some cropping. That’s why there’s a special place in my heart for cameras with large sensors – like Sony‘s 42-megapixel A7R III.

If you’re familiar with the conundrum I’m describing, you’d be glad know that eBay currently has a stellar 42-percent discount on the A7R III. You can grab one for just $2,299 – down from its original price of $3,999.

For that amount, you’ll get the camera body, a battery pack, a charger, and a lens hood.

Really though, no matter what type of photography you’re into, you can’t go wrong with this camera. Here’s why:

It comes with a 42.4-megapixel sensor which supports a max resolution of 7,952×5,304 pixels

It’s a full-frame sensor, which means you can expect stunning depth of field

It offers excellent video and still image quality

It has built-in image stabilization

It’s weather-sealed which means you won’t have to worry about taking it out in the rain

The body is a lot more compact than your average DSLR

Although this particular deal comes without a lens kit, the good thing is that you can use the some of the money you’d be saving with this discount to buy yourself a lens that suits your needs (or several if you want more versatility).

In the meantime, go pick up the A7R III for just $2,299 from eBay from this link. And hurry up – there are only eight units left, according to the listing.

