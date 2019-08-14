OnePlus confirms it’s launching a smart TV in September

Chinese phone brand OnePlus announced today that it will launch a smart TV next month, and it’s called the OnePlus TV (color me shocked).

The smartphone maker didn’t provide any other detail regarding the device, but said it’ll follow its “burden-less” design philosophy:

The OnePlus TV is an extension of the brand’s ‘Never Settle’ mindset. The OnePlus TV will feature smart capabilities coupled with the company’s ‘burden-less’ design philosophy to offer users a smooth and connected experience.

OnePlus’ rival Honor launched its VISION smart TV with a pop-up camera last week at Huawei‘s developer conference. Meanwhile, Xiaomi has been selling smart TVs since 2013, and entered the Indian market last year with customized software that works with local cable services and set-top boxes. We’ll have to wait and see what OnePlus brings to the table to differentiate itself from the herd.

