Huawei will reportedly launch Mate 30 Pro on September 19 with a new chip

Last week, Samsung announced its new flagship duo of the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. Now, its competitor, Huawei, is gearing up to launch the Mate 30 Pro next month. According to a report by the Russian news site, High-tech.mail.ru, the company is launching the device powered by a new chip – the Kirin 990 – on September 19.

The report said Huawei’s Consumer Business Software President, Dr. Wang Chenglu, told reporters the Mate 30 will make its debut in Europe, at a briefing held at the company’s developer conference in China last week. The company said the new chip’s marquee feature is its energy efficiency.

Last week, a leak from the reliable Ice universe account suggested the phone will sport two 40-megapixel sensors in a circular arrangement on the back. The Mate 30 and the Mate 30 Pro will run on Huawei’s new EMUI 10 based on Android Q.

How does Huawei's camera surpass Samsung? This picture tells you the answer. pic.twitter.com/NOKf3EEhDh — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 4, 2019

There’s no official word on the launch yet, but we’ll keep an eye out for the announcement.

