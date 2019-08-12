CHEAP: Run to catch $30 off the Garmin vívosmart HR fitness tracker!

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

I work from home almost all the time. It means I’ve partially turned into a couch potato. To kick my butt off the chair, and shed some calories, I often rely on fitness bands to give me some motivation to complete daily goals such as step count.

It’s totally understandable if you don’t want to spend a lot of money when you’re just starting your fitness journey. That’s why the Garmin vívosmart HR activity tracker will be perfect for you. And it’s selling for just $69.49, down from $99.35.

The band displays your activity information such as steps, calories, distance, heart rate, floors climbed, and activity intensity. Plus, you can receive notifications, text, call alerts right on your wrist. The device also allows you to control your music, so you don’t have to pull your phone out every time you need to change the song.

To check your fitness stats, the company has developed an app called Garmin Connect (available for both iOS and Android).

Start your fitness journey now, and get the Garmin vívosmart HR activity tracker for just $69.49 ($29.86 off).

