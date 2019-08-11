CHEAP: Can we interesteth thou in 40% off Beats Solo3 wireless headphones?

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

There used to be a time when Beats headphones deserved their awful reputation — believe me, I actually owned a pair. Yes, these were the days before the company was bought by Apple and it released stylish, but terrible-sounding cans.

The pair I had pumped out sound that was overwhelmed by bass, but still somehow flat audio. It put me off the brand for ages.

Thankfully, things have changed. Since the company’s aforementioned purchase, Beats‘ audio quality has improved drastically. They now produce genuinely good headphones. Surprising, right?

And while I might not pay full price for a pair, when you have a deal like this 40 percent off a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless on-ear headphones, I’d suggest you sit up and take notice. Getting hold of these cans for only $180 is a good enough deal to tickle the fancy of any music lover.

Just look ow neatly the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones fold away into a travel-sized package.

So, let’s talk features. According to the company, the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones have a battery life of 40 hours, something driven by the Apple W1 chip in the cans.

And, when the battery is low, five minutes of charging will give you up to three hours of use — which is impressive, if true.

The Beats Solo3 also come with a snazzy carry-case, meaning you can keep the headphones in top condition while you’re out and about.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a solid pair of everyday cans, then look no further. A pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones for only $180 is a fantastic price for a decent bit of gear. Don’t let the company’s old reputation hold you back.

