Honor’s new TV runs HarmonyOS and has a pop-up camera

Just a day after announcing its new OS, Huawei has launched the first device running it through its subbrand Honor. The company launched a smart TV named Honor Vision Pro which has a pop-up camera for some reason.

The TV has a 4K UHD screen that has 178-degrees of viewing angle and goes up to 400 nits of brightness. The Honor Vision Pro’s frame’s pretty sleek at just 6.9mm thickness – so it’ll fit easily onto your wall.

The device is powered by Huawei’s new Honghu 818 octa-core CPU that comes with a new image-processing engine equipped. It supports High Dynamic Range Imaging (HDR), Super-Resolution, Noise Reduction, dynamic contrast improvement, auto color management, and local dimming.

Honor’s new TV also has a pop-up camera, just like the one on phone like the OnePlus 7 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, that allows you to make calls at 1080p video quality. The company said the camera will only pop-up either while making calls or when you specifically issue a command.

The Honor Vision Pro will cost 4,799 Yuan (about $680) and the standard version without the pop-up selfie camera will cost 3,999 Yuan (approx $540). At the moment, there are these TVs won’t be available outside China. We’ve asked Honor about the global availability, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

