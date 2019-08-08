Samsung’s ARM-powered Galaxy Book S laptop promises 23 hours of battery life

Last night, Samsung held its annual Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, where it unveiled the Galaxy Note 10. Along with that, the company also launched the Galaxy Book S – a Windows 10 laptop based on Qualcomm’s 8cx ARM processor.

The laptop can stay always connect with support for gigabit LTE and multiple Wi-Fi bands. The company claims it’ll be easy to carry it everywhere as it just weighs 0.96kg. Plus, it has reported battery life of 23 hours, and it charges via USB C.

The Galaxy Book S has a built-in fingerprint sensor for authentication that ties in with Windows Hello. What’s more, if you have an Android phone, you’ll be able to send files, get notifications, text, and call (feature coming later this year) from your laptop through Microsoft’s integration with Samsung.

Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm 8cx 7nm octa-core processor clocked at 2.84 GHz

Qualcomm 8cx 7nm octa-core processor clocked at Screen: 13.3’’ FullHD TFT touchscreen

13.3’’ FullHD TFT touchscreen RAM: 8GB

8GB Internal storage: 256GB\512GB

256GB\512GB Camera: 720p HD

720p HD Battery: 42Wh; rated for 23 hours of video playback

Audio: AKG stereo speakers

Looking at the design and specs, the laptop is pretty much suitable for anyone who works on the go. But we’ll surely have to test out how that ARM processor holds out when we’re running multiple applications. We can’t wait to get our hands on it.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.