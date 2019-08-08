CHEAP: Up to $600 off Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10? Here, take my iPhone

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

After months of anticipation, Samsung finally unveiled its all-new line of flagship phones, the Galaxy Note 10 series. I know you’re itching to get your hands on one, but you’ll have to wait until August 23 when Samsung starts shipping them. You know what you can do today, though? Pre-order it – and get some sweet discounts on it.

That’s right. Thanks to Samsung’s trade-in options, you can get up to $600 off the new Galaxy Note 10 lineup. Not only that, the South Korean giant will also throw in a six-month Spotify Premium subscription and up to $150 worth of Samsung.com credit. Isn’t that great? Yes. Yes, it is.

Alright, alright, but why do I need a new Galaxy S 10? Glad you asked. Here’s a list of reasons:

It’s got four crispy cameras: 12MP F1.5 primary sensor, 12MP F2.1 telephoto, and 16MP F2.2 ultrawide sensor, and 10MP front-facing camera.

You can expect stellar camera performance from its 3,500mAh battery (4,300 mAh for the larger Plus model).

It supports 25W ‘Superfast’ charging, with support for up to 45W.

It features IP68 weather resistance, so you don’t have to worry about getting it wet.

It comes with a beefy Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 chip.

You can take notes and do cool ‘air gestures’ with its revamped S-Pen.

It’s the perfect excuse to get introduced to the wonders of wireless earbuds (since it has no headphone jack).

And last but not least, have you seen that gorgeous design?

Now, it’s worth noting that you can only qualify for the full $600 discount if you trade-in a high-end device, like the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Note 9, iPhone‘s X series (apparently, tons of people are doing that), or Google’s Pixel 3 lineup. Of course, you can still trade in older, less powerful devices, but you will get a slightly thinner discount.

Here’s a list of the available trade-in options along with the corresponding discounts:

Currently, the list price for the Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949,99 for the 8GB RAM / 256GB storage configuration, but you can cop one for as low as $350, depending on the handset you trade in. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts from $1099,99 for the same configuration, which means you can grab one for as low as $499,99.

Not bad at all, if you ask me.

You know what to do.

CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.