CHEAP: $20 off a PlayStation Plus subscription means you can game online for 525,600 minutes this year

If you think you’re a pro PlayStation gamer, you shouldn’t just sit at your home and brag to your friends. Go online and test your skills against the best of the world. But, to do that, you’ll need the Playstation Plus subscription. Luckily for you, the one-year subscription is available for just $39.99, down from $59.99.

The PlayStation Plus subscription doesn’t only let you yell at teens in a battle royale game, but offers 100GB of cloud storage too. This way, your gameplay is always saved, and you can transfer games from one console to another without skipping a beat.

Plus, you’ll get two free games every month, and some meaty discounts on great titles. You can check out more details and list of all multiplayer games here.

So, run faster than Cristiano Ronaldo, and buy the PlayStation Plus subscription for one year for just $39.99 ($20 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

