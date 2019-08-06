How to watch Samsung’s Note 10 event on August 7

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, which will unveil a bunch of gadgets including its latest flagship phone, the Galaxy Note 10. The event will start at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT / 1.30 AM IST (Thursday) / 9 PM CET on August 7.

You can tune into the live stream on Samsung’s own website or the company’s official YouTube channel.

Time to level up. Galaxy Unpacked on August 7, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/2CtFPjFCAr — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 2, 2019

According to earlier reports, Samsung’s newest flagship will have two variants: the Galaxy Note 10 and the bigger Galaxy Note 10+. Both will have ‘Infinity-o’ hole-punched displays measuring 6.43 inches and 6.8 inches respectively.

These phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship-grade Snapdragon 855 chip. The Note 10 will reportedly house a 3,500mAh battery while its bigger variant will house a 4,300mAh. Sadly, Samsung has killed the headphone jack this time.

