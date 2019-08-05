CHEAP: YELL LOUDLY because there’s $60 off the JBL Charge 4 portable speaker

What’s a party without good music and nice sound? Some Bluetooth speakers can become the life of the party, at home or outside. JBL’s Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker is one of them. Good news is that it’s selling for just $119.95 instead of its original price of $180.

The 30W speaker will produce some booming sound for you to dance to. Plus, it comes with two JBL bass radiators so that you can feel the thump in your soul.

Its rugged design makes it an ideal portable speaker for outdoor use. What’s more, it’s IPX7 rated, so it’s safe to have around the pool or even submerged under the water. Even Aquaman will hear your tunes.

The Charge 4 portable speaker has a massive battery of 7,500 mAH that lasts for 20 hours on a single charge. That’s a long-ass party time.

JBL offers this speaker in Blue, Red, Black, Grey, Pink, and Teal colors. So you have lots of choice.

Before the offer runs out, get the JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker just $119.95 ($60 off)

