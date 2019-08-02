CHEAP: $500 off a complete Sony A7R III photography kit? Why the F not

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Look, let’s be honest: smartphone cameras are getting ridiculously good these days.

The images are getting sharper, brighter, and more vibrant as the tech inside handsets gets better. Your phone’s camera will be more than enough for selfies, random daily situations, and even certain special occasions. But let’s not fool ourselves: it’ll never perform as well as a real camera – like Sony‘s A7R III.

So if you’re looking to step up your photography game, you’re in luck: you can grab a complete A7R III photography kit for $2,896 – a massive $500 discount off its original list price of $3,396.

“Hold up, that’s a lotta cash,” you might think. Sure, but is it worth it? Yes. Yes, it absolutely is.

For that money, you’ll get a brand new A7R III mirrorless camera and every other accessory you’ll need to start shooting like a pro, including a speedy SD card, an extra battery pack for long shoots, and a 28-70mm lens with built-in image stabilization to get those crispy shots you’ve always wanted.

Not only that, you’ll also get a nifty bag to stuff all your new gear while on the go.

Here are a few more reasons why you should consider picking up this A7R III kit:

A massive 42.4 megapixel sensor with a max resolution of 7,952×5,304 pixels so you can crop recklessly.

Full-frame crop for that astonishing depth of field.

Built-in image stabilization for sharp images.

Extremely fast autofocus so you never have to worry about missing a moment.

Excellent video capabilities, including support for 4K.

Weather-sealing so you don’t have to worry about taking your camera out in the rain (or on the beach).

Incredible low-light performance.

A relatively compact body – 657g including the battery.

Really though, you can’t go wrong with the Sony A7R. Indeed, some of my favorite Instagram accounts are using the A7 III system, including Sean Tucker, Jeremy Perez-Cruz, and Polina Washington.

You can purchase the A7R III full photography kit for $2,896 from B&H Photo by clicking here.

Hurry up though: the deal only lasts until August 3, 11:59 PM EDT.

You know what to do.

CLICK, CLICK, CLICK.

