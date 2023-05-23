Electric hypercar Rimac Nevera smashes 23 performance records in a single day

Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainabili (show all) Ioanna is a writer at TNW. She covers the full spectrum of the European tech ecosystem, with a particular interest in startups, sustainability, green tech, AI, and EU policy. With a background in the humanities, she has a soft spot for social impact-enabling technologies.

Since its launch in 2021, the all-electric Rimac Nevera has hit the hypercar world like the storm it’s named after — and for good reason. With an impressive 1,914 horsepower and a 0-100km/h acceleration in just 1.85 seconds, this beautiful machine not only holds the top EV speed record, but also outperforms its petrol-powered counterparts.

Now, the Nevera has hit another milestone: it has broken 23 performance records in a single day, claiming the title of the “ultimate record-breaking hypercar.” The tests were run at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) facility, and were independently verified by third-party companies Dewesoft and RaceLogic.

The insane Rimac Nevera. Credit: Rimac Automobili

The EV’s strike was led by the 0-400-0km/h run, the utmost test of hypercar straight line performance, combining acceleration, aerodynamics, top speed, and stopping power. The Nevera managed to accelerate from 0km/h to 400km/h and come back to a standstill in 29.93 seconds — over a second faster than the previous record holder, the Konigsegg Regera.

In practice, the Nevera shuttered most existing acceleration records. It did a 0-200km/h run in 4.42 seconds, continued to 300km/h in 9.22 seconds, and reached 400km/h in 21.31 seconds. The hypercar even outperformed itself clocking 1.81 seconds for 0-100km/h — four seconds faster than its official acceleration spec. Not to mention that smashing 23 records within a day is a record in itself.

Below you can find the full list of benchmarks:

Credit: Rimac Automobili

Behind the success lies Rimac’s in-house technology, encompassing the Nevera’s aerodynamic design, powertrain, battery system, and software.

To name its most essential specs, the Croatian-made EV comes with a 120kWh battery pack and uses four electric motors — one for each wheel — which produce an impressive 1.4MW of power. It also features a top notch regenerative braking system combined with 390mm Brembo CCMR carbon-ceramic brake discs, and six-piston callipers.

Credit: Rimac Automobili

“I am proud to say that the car we’ve created can get to 400km/h and back to 0 in less time than it took the McLaren F1 to accelerate up to 350km/h,” Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of the company, said in a statement. “And not only that, but it can do it again and again, breaking every other performance record in the process. If you had a Nevera and access to a track, you could do it too.”

Rimac will make only 150 Neveras, so if you’d like to feel the power of this breathtaking car, you’d better act fast. You’ll also need to pay an estimated €2m to buy it, but that’s a rather fair price for recreational record-breaking.

In the meantime (or if the EV is far off your budget), you can watch the Nevera smashing records on the video below: