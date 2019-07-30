Nintendo Switch Lite: Pre-orders are live

Nintendo’s Switch Lite was announced a few weeks ago to polarized reactions, but there’s no doubt it’s already built a line of eager buyers to-be. If you’re one of those, your time has come: The Nintendo Switch is now available to pre-order for $199 – a full hundred bucks less than the original model – and will be released on September 20.

All the color options are already up on Amazon. Click on over to buy the turquoise, yellow, or gray versions. Amazon also offers bundles with various microSD card sizes at the links above as well.

If you want something even swankier and don’t mind waiting longer, you can pre-order the Pokemon-themed Zacian and Zamazenta Edition. That model will be released on November 8.

As a recap, the Switch Lite’s main benefit is really its smaller size and lower price point. The original Switch has a 6.2-inch screen, while the Switch Lite has a 5.5-inch panel in an overall more compact frame. It might just fit in large pants or jacket pockets. It also has slightly improved battery life relative to the original Switch, although Nintendo has an updated version of the bigger model with extended battery life landing soon.

On the other hand, the Switch Lite doesn’t have detachable controllers and cannot be linked to your TV, missing a lot of the bigger Switch’s versatility. But hey, no one is stopping you from buying the original model if that suits you better. If you’re willing to buy used, you can get closer to the Switch Lite’s price, if not its size.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

