Hemingway review: UE Wonderboom 2

There’s an urban legend that finds Ernest Hemingway in a restaurant with his friends. He bet everyone around the table that he could write a story in only six words — they accepted. So, he leaned down, wrote “For sale: baby shoes, never worn” on a napkin, passed it around, and collected his winnings.

This got us thinking: if Hemingway could write an entire story in six words, we should be able to review a product in the same number. So, enter the Hemingway review.

This time round we’re looking at the UE Wonderboom 2, a portable Bluetooth speaker. Here’s a picture of the author lovingly cradling the device:

This is what love looks like.

Let’s Hemingway this gadget!

Outdoorsy, indoorsy, anywhere! It’s cute, loudly.

