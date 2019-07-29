CHEAP: Suck that muck with $100 off a Dyson V11 cordless vacuum

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Everyone has a house chore they don’t like. In fact, many of us have several. Despite this, cleaning and tidying is just something that we have to do. It’s either that, or live in squalor.

But, there is one thing that can turn a terrible chore into something sorta enjoyable. And that thing? Technology. Yep, there’s little better than getting a piece of kit that makes a laborious task almost enjoyable.

That’s why when I type the words ‘$100 off the new Dyson V11 cordless vacuum cleaner,’ you should get up and do a little dance of joy.

I don’t know why this person let their floor get so filthy, but thank god the Dyson was there to clean it up.

Yes, the Dyson vacuum in the image above is now $599.99 all the way down from $699.99. Of course, $600 is still a lot for a vacuum cleaner, but the V11 is a rather nifty device.

One of its key features is a sensor that is constantly analyzing what you’re vacuuming. The V11 then automatically adjusts the power depending on the surface, ensuring cleaning is top notch.

Dyson‘s cordless V11 vacuum also has an LCD screen that displays current modes, battery power, and maintenance warnings. So, you know, you actually understand what the hell’s going on with your appliance. Ah, the future sure is great.

You can find a range of other information about the V11 here, including all the other fancy features you can expect from the device. There’s no telling how long this $100 off deal will last, so if you’ve been on the hunt for a cordless vacuum cleaner to improve your chores, now might be the time to take that leap.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

