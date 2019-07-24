JBL’s Android TV-powered soundbar finally goes on sale at $399

At Google’s developer conference in May 2018, the company had announced an Android TV soundbar in partnership with JBL. Now, the device is finally on sale for $399.

The soundbar can connect to your TV and drive your streaming needs with apps for popular services like Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Plus, it has built-in Chromecast, so you can easily stream your local content on a big screen.

What’s more, you don’t have to control it with a remote all the time. The device supports Google Assistant, so you can control the playback through voice commands.

To drive the sound, JBL’s soundbar has two 0.8-inch tweeters and four 1.7-inch x 3.2-inch racetrack drivers. If you don’t want to watch anything on the TV, you can use the soundbar to stream music too.

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

