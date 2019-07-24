CHEAP: Get yelled at by teens on Xbox LIVE now a 12-month Gold Membership is only $50

Welcome to CHEAP, our series about things that are good, but most of all, cheap. CHEAP!

Playing games alone can be a wonderful experience. You can be part of an epic story, explore virtual worlds, and lose yourself for hours. But, one of the key aspects of gaming is the multiplayer experience. As good as it is to play against the computer, little beats testing your skills against a human opponent.

That’s exactly what Microsoft Xbox‘s Live Gold membership allows you to do. Currently, its 12-month subscription is selling for just $49.99, instead of the online price of $59.99.

Live Gold membership allows you to play games like Monster Hunter: World Tackle and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare with your friends by your side. Or you can race against 11 other competitors in Forza Horizon 3. Really, there are close-to endless possibilities.

On top of online battles, this membership will get you free games every month, worth up to $700 over the course of a year. You can also get Gold-exclusive discounts of up to 75 percent on selected games. It also allows you to download premium titles like Crackdown 3, Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, and State of Decay 2.

What’s more, this pass is not just limited for gameplay on your console. You can also play games on your PC without shelling out some extra cash.

Don’t wait. Get your Microsoft Xbox Live Gold membership at just $49.99 now ($10 off).

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.

For more gear, gadget, and hardware news and reviews, follow Plugged on Twitter and Flipboard.