CHEAP: Tell 360 degree tales of your adventures with $300 off GoPro Fusion

So, it’s Friday today. What are your weekend plans? Are you going to be an honorary member of the sloth family and spend the entire weekend on the couch eating fried food and watching Netflix? Or are you heading out on some great adventure that people will recall for centuries to come?

If you’re doing that what better way to document it on an action camera. And that’s why you should get GoPro’s Fusion camera just for $299, down from its original price of $599.

The 360-degree action camera has an 18-megapixel sensor that allows you to capture high-quality photos and 5.2K videos at 30 fps. Its rubberized and waterproof (for up to 5 meters) design makes it the perfect companion from mountain to sea. And its 2,620 mAh battery will let you record more than 70 minutes of footage in a single charge.

It also features a handy voice control option, so you always don’t have to press buttons to dish out some sweet action footage. The Fusion’s over capture mode makes it easy for you to edit and share 360 photos and videos to social networks in a widescreen format. You can quickly tweak these videos with GoPro’s mobile app (for iOS and Android) as well.

So, time to grab the GoPro Fusion for just $299 ($300 off), and go off on your next adventure.

